Titans' A.J. Brown Reportedly Week-to-Week After Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is reportedly considered week-to-week after suffering a strained hamstring, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brown suffered the injury early in his team's Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts, which limited him to just eight snaps, per Pro Football Reference. It resulted in the receiver's first active game without a catch in his 33-game career.

The 24-year-old was already off to a slow start in 2021 after failing to top 50 yards in either of his first two games of the year.

Through three games this season, Brown has seven catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

The 2019 second-round pick has proved he can be an elite weapon in the passing attack, reaching 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. The Ole Miss product had 70 catches for 1,075 receiving yards in 2020, tying for fifth in the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns.

The offseason addition of Julio Jones gives the Titans another go-to option in the passing attack if Brown misses more time, but their wideout depth will be tested. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers should see more playing time.