Devin Booker Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says He'll Return to Suns 'in No Time'

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker confirmed he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is experiencing a loss of taste and smell.

"Honestly, I'm feeling straight, man. Only thing that I'm dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it. I'm about a week in. I'm gonna be back in no time," Booker said on a Twitch stream (via TMZ Sports).

Booker declined to disclose whether he's vaccinated but noted you can still get COVID-19 if vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people are 25 times less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 and eight times less likely to contract the virus, according to the CDC. While it is true that breakthrough cases have risen because of the Delta variant, vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe illness even in the event a vaccinated individual contracts the virus.

Around 90 percent of NBA players are fully vaccinated, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The NBA is not requiring COVID-19 vaccination among its players, though the league is following protocols in each individual market. Unvaccinated players for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will not be eligible to play home games in the 2021-22 season.

The Knicks have said their entire roster is vaccinated, but both the Nets (Kyrie Irving) and Warriors (Andrew Wiggins) have prominent players who have not been vaccinated. The NBA recently denied a religious exemption request from Wiggins.

Visiting players are not required to be vaccinated in those markets and Phoenix does not have a mandate, so Booker is eligible to play if he is unvaccinated. However, the NBA does have significantly stricter rules in place for those who are unvaccinated versus the vaccinated.