Davante Adams, Packers 'Fully Followed' Concussion Protocols vs. 49ers, per NFL

Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams sustained a huge tackle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Adams laid still on the field for a few moments before being checked out by team trainers.

Surprisingly, Adams was back on the field one play later. Despite the helmet-to-helmet contact, the hit was less severe than it looked.

The NFL released a statement Monday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, saying that Adams and the Packers completely followed concussion protocols before letting him back into the game.

Adams finished the game with another monster stat line, recording 12 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. He made two big catches on the Packers' final drive that helped set up Mason Crosby for the game-winning field goal as time expired.

When asked about the hit after the game, Adams told reporters he was laying on the field because he felt like he had the wind knocked out of him. He said his chest was the issue, but he knew right away that he didn't suffer a concussion.

"How I was able to get through it is I'm different," Adams said. "That's probably the main thing. I've dealt with stuff like that, and just the mental toughness to get in there, to know it wasn't a concussion. So I went on the sideline, they evaluated and saw right away that I was straight."

When asked if he was in jeopardy of missing next week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams immediately responded, "No, I'll play next week."

The Packers are breathing a sigh of relief that Adams wasn't seriously injured. One of the best receivers in the NFL, Adams has made four straight Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2020 after leading the league in touchdown receptions.

Adams is tied with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp with a league-leading 25 receptions through three games. He's tied for fourth in receiving yards with 309. No other Packers player has over 76 receiving yards. Running back Aaron Jones leads Green Bay (2-1) with three receiving touchdowns.