Jaguars' Approach with Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence 'Very Dangerous,' Says NFL Exec

Trevor Lawrence entered the NFL with enormous expectations, but he has struggled through his first three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his situation could be difficult to escape.

"You've gotta overcome Jacksonville," one NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "There are a lot of things wrong down there. When you give the keys to a coach who has never coached at the pro level and he is also dictating personnel with a rookie quarterback, that is very dangerous."

Urban Meyer is in his first year as head coach after a successful NCAA career, winning championships with Florida and Ohio State. This hasn't translated to the NFL level just yet with an 0-3 start to the 2021 season.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has thrown seven interceptions in his first three games. His 60.3 quarterback rating is second-worst in the NFL among players with at least 10 pass attempts, only ahead of No. 2 pick Zach Wilson.

