Aaron Donald: Matthew Stafford 'Playing Lights Out' For Rams During 3-0 Start

Matthew Stafford is playing like an NFL MVP through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, and his teammates only expect him to get better.

"He's playing lights out," Aaron Donald told reporters after Sunday's 34-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "That's why he's here; we expect that from him. And I know he's going to continue doing what he's doing and even at a higher level."

Stafford threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns in the victory and has played the best football of his career to lead the Rams to a 3-0 start. He's compiled 942 passing yards and nine touchdowns against one interception, establishing himself as arguably the MVP front-runner.

After more than a decade of languishing on bad teams in Detroit, Stafford is relishing in his first chance to play for a Super Bowl contender.

“It was a lot of fun going up against Tampa,” Stafford told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “Obviously, Tom’s playing at a really high level. They’re a really well-coached team, so we knew we had our hands full and I was just proud of how we played. It was a total team win. I thought our defense did a hell of a job, and we were able to put enough points on the board there to get the win. But as far as something being unique, I mean I’m just enjoying my situation right now.

“I’m enjoying playing ball for the Rams, leading these guys, and I’m having a blast doing it. That’s the biggest thing I took away from today.”

The Rams' big tests don't stop after Sunday, as they'll immediately start preparing for a Week 4 clash against the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray has Arizona off to a 3-0 start and is perhaps Stafford's biggest competition for MVP of the season's first quarter.