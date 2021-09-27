Jimmy Garoppolo Played 'Real Well' in 49ers' Loss to Packers, Kyle Shanahan Says

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Kyle Shanahan's opinion of how Jimmy Garoppolo played in their team's 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers may differ from the views of the fanbase.

The Niners coach told reporters his starting quarterback "played real well tonight."

Garoppolo finished 25-of-40 for 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

His lone interception came on a 1st-and-10 at San Francisco's own 14-yard line. In real time, it looked like he had failed to account for double coverage on George Kittle.

The turnover was less about Garoppolo and more about Jaire Alexander's ability to read the play and move into position to make a play.

There was nowhere for Garoppolo to hide on his pivotal fumble in the fourth quarter, though. That gave the Packers a short field to set up a 38-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.

For critics of the veteran signal-caller, this was another example of how he's holding the 49ers back.

San Francisco gained 298 yards of offense and averaged 4.6 yards per play. When Aaron Rodgers is standing on the opposite sideline, it's difficult to win with numbers like that.

Garoppolo led San Francisco on a critical drive that culminated in Kyle Juszczyk's 12-yard touchdown reception with 37 seconds remaining. However, that possession may have ended far earlier if Deebo Samuel didn't find a way to haul in a 12-yard grab with Alexander draped all over him.

There are also the smaller nuances, like not waiting a little bit longer to take the snap before Juszczyk's' go-ahead score. There were 43 seconds on the game clock and 12 seconds on the play clock, and the 49ers still had all three time outs on first down.

Garoppolo isn't a bad quarterback, and he performed well in helping to guide San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. It seems more often than not, though, he winds up being second-best when matched up against one of the NFL's elite.