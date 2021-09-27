Packers' Davante Adams Says He Didn't Have Concussion vs. 49ers, Will Play in Week 4

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams said he didn't suffer a concussion on the big hit that briefly took him out of Sunday's 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The four-time Pro Bowler told reporters he initially had some trouble breathing but didn't experience concussion-like symptoms. He added he expects to suit up in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Adams was looking to haul in a long pass by Aaron Rodgers, he appeared to absorb a helmet-to-helmet hit from 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. Ward said after the game he led with his shoulder and that it was a "bang-bang play."

In addition to the question of whether a penalty should've been called, many were surprised to see Adams return to the field so quickly.

The 28-year-old played a pivotal role later in the game. On Green Bay's final drive, he hauled in two passes for 42 yards to help set up Mason Crosby's 51-yard field goal as time expired.

That capped off a 12-catch, 132-yard, one-touchdown night for Adams. It's impossible to say with any certainty, but the Packers' late comeback may not have happened if Rodgers' favorite target wasn't available.

Adams' comments provided some clarity to one of the biggest talking points from Sunday night's encounter.