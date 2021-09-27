X

    Packers' Davante Adams Says He Didn't Have Concussion vs. 49ers, Will Play in Week 4

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Tony Avelar

    Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams said he didn't suffer a concussion on the big hit that briefly took him out of Sunday's 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

    The four-time Pro Bowler told reporters he initially had some trouble breathing but didn't experience concussion-like symptoms. He added he expects to suit up in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Green Bay Packers @packers

    LIVE: <a href="https://twitter.com/tae15adams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tae15adams</a> meets with the media following <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsSF</a> 🎥 <a href="https://t.co/IasB8apdpD">https://t.co/IasB8apdpD</a>

    Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

    Davante Adams said he got wind knocked out of him on hard hit from Jimmie Ward. His chest bothered him, not his head. He was evaluated for concussion on sideline, but “pretty apparent to them right away” that he was good.<br><br>“How I was able to get through it is I’m different.” <a href="https://t.co/W4Lql64Q0K">pic.twitter.com/W4Lql64Q0K</a>

    As Adams was looking to haul in a long pass by Aaron Rodgers, he appeared to absorb a helmet-to-helmet hit from 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. Ward said after the game he led with his shoulder and that it was a "bang-bang play."

    49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers

    "I'm glad there was no flag. Shout out to the ref."<br><br>Jimmie Ward thought his hit on Davante Adams was completely clean <a href="https://t.co/1SEHKerlGZ">pic.twitter.com/1SEHKerlGZ</a>

    In addition to the question of whether a penalty should've been called, many were surprised to see Adams return to the field so quickly.

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Can't believe Davante Adams came back in after that hit. Nobody is looking at him on the sideline. He appears to be alright.

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    The hit on Davante Adams was clearly illegal and should have been flagged. But that doesn't mean he should have been allowed to go back in the game so quickly.

    The 28-year-old played a pivotal role later in the game. On Green Bay's final drive, he hauled in two passes for 42 yards to help set up Mason Crosby's 51-yard field goal as time expired.

    NFL @NFL

    Rodgers not done yet. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsSF</a> on NBC<br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/KgHDqDkg0d">https://t.co/KgHDqDkg0d</a> <a href="https://t.co/zl8KXCTham">pic.twitter.com/zl8KXCTham</a>

    That capped off a 12-catch, 132-yard, one-touchdown night for Adams. It's impossible to say with any certainty, but the Packers' late comeback may not have happened if Rodgers' favorite target wasn't available.

    Adams' comments provided some clarity to one of the biggest talking points from Sunday night's encounter.

