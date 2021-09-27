X

    Tiger Woods Congratulates United States on 'Dominant Performance' at 2021 Ryder Cup

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2021

    AP Photo/David J. Phillip

    Golf legend Tiger Woods saluted the victorious United States squad after it defeated Team Europe 19-9 in the 2021 Ryder Cup.

    Tiger Woods @TigerWoods

    A dominant performance by <a href="https://twitter.com/RyderCupUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RyderCupUSA</a>! I can’t wait to see and celebrate with all of you! Congrats to all the players, Vice Captains and of course Captain <a href="https://twitter.com/stevestricker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stevestricker</a>. <a href="https://t.co/Xc0AsFzet2">pic.twitter.com/Xc0AsFzet2</a>

    The U.S. had one hand on the trophy after claiming an 11-5 advantage through the first two days. That left the Americans just 3.5 points away from victory Sunday.

    Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger all won their head-to-head battles. Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth both halved their rounds as well.

    When the dust settled, the United States prevailed by the largest margin since the event adopted its current format in 1979.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The United States' 10-point margin of victory in the 2021 Ryder Cup is the largest by any team since continental Europe was introduced in 1979 and largest since USA won by 10 points in 1975. <a href="https://t.co/lNFTNCrFHs">pic.twitter.com/lNFTNCrFHs</a>

    Woods knows the feeling of tasting Ryder Cup success. The 15-time major champion was part of the U.S. team that overcame a four-point deficit on the final day to win the "Battle of Brookline" in 1999. 

