Tiger Woods Congratulates United States on 'Dominant Performance' at 2021 Ryder Cup

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Golf legend Tiger Woods saluted the victorious United States squad after it defeated Team Europe 19-9 in the 2021 Ryder Cup.

The U.S. had one hand on the trophy after claiming an 11-5 advantage through the first two days. That left the Americans just 3.5 points away from victory Sunday.

Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger all won their head-to-head battles. Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth both halved their rounds as well.

When the dust settled, the United States prevailed by the largest margin since the event adopted its current format in 1979.

Woods knows the feeling of tasting Ryder Cup success. The 15-time major champion was part of the U.S. team that overcame a four-point deficit on the final day to win the "Battle of Brookline" in 1999.