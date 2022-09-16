Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert appeared to suffer the injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. He returned after taking one play off, but he was visibly playing through pain. He even managed to throw a late touchdown that cut Kansas City's lead to three. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley praised Herbert for his toughness and said he's expected to be OK:

Herbert was durable as the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year and appeared in 15 games while completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 234 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

He was even better as a Pro Bowler in his second season while throwing for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The Oregon product is a primary reason expectations were high in Los Angeles entering the season, and the team can ill-afford to lose him for an extended period in such a competitive AFC West.

He has completed 72 percent of his passes for 613 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for the 1-1 Chargers in 2022.

If Herbert is forced to miss time, look for Los Angeles to turn toward the veteran Chase Daniel.

While Daniel has been in the league for over a decade and appeared in games for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Chargers, he has largely been a career backup.

Expectations will drop significantly for Los Angeles if Herbert is sidelined for long.