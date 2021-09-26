Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Loss to Chargers: 'A Little Adversity Never Hurts'

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kept a positive attitude on social media following his team's 30-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

It was an ugly offensive performance for Kansas City, which had just three points at halftime and committed four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles).

Kansas City picked it up in the second half with Mahomes throwing three touchdown passes, but the Chargers got the last laugh after Bolts wide receiver Mike Williams caught a four-yard score for the 30-24 edge with 32 seconds remaining in regulation.

The loss dropped Kansas City to 1-2.

The Chiefs have lived on the edge this year, beating the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in Week 1 before blowing a 35-24 lead and losing 36-35 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Kansas City now has a losing record for the first time since 2015. That team overcame a 1-5 start by rolling off 10 straight wins to make the playoffs.

This year's squad will play next on Sunday at the Philadelphia Eagles.