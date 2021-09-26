Baker Mayfield Calls Myles Garrett a 'Monstar' After Browns DE's 4.5 Sacks vs. Bears

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield thought Cleveland Browns teammate Myles Garrett was not of this world in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears.

"He's a Monstar," Mayfield told reporters of the star edge-rusher. "He lived up to the hype, and they delivered."

Garrett had 4.5 sacks and six hits on Bears quarterback Justin Fields in Week 3. The two-time Pro Bowler set a Browns record with his sack total.

Seven sacks is the single-game record, set by Derrick Thomas in 1990. Chandler Jones flirted with history in Week 1 when he had five against the Tennessee Titans.

It was a dominant defensive showing from Cleveland. The team got to Fields nine times and held the rookie to one net passing yard since the 67 yards he lost in sacks nearly canceled out the 68 yards he gained through the air.

This is what the Browns were hoping to see when they handed Garrett a five-year, $125 million extension. Almost from the moment he entered the NFL in 2017, he has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses.

And Sunday was a display of what the team can do as a collective unit. The front office fortified the pass rush by signing Jadeveon Clowney, who had two sacks of his own against the Bears, and selected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the draft.

How far the Browns go this year will likely hinge on the performance of Mayfield more than any other player. But Garrett's play will also be pivotal toward punching a ticket to the playoffs for the second straight year.