Justin Herbert Throws 4 TDs, Leads Chargers to Upset of Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 30-24 win over the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.

After a disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys on a last-second field goal in Week 2, the Chargers stifled the high-powered Chiefs offense by forcing four turnovers to get back on track Sunday. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert led the way with four touchdown passes.

Los Angeles improved to 2-1 as Kansas City fell to 1-2, surprisingly landing in last place in the division.

Notable Performers

Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: 26-of-38 passing for 281 yards, 4 TDs

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: 7 catches for 122 yards, 2 TDs

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: 27-of-44 passing for 260 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: 17 carries for 100 yards, 10-yard receiving TD

Chiefs Doomed By Turnovers

It was an uncharacteristic start to the game for Mahomes and Co. The Chiefs offense committed three turnovers on its first three possessions.

On the Chiefs' first drive, Mahomes tried to get fancy with a no-look pass over the middle, but the ball was a little behind his intended target. Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. secured the interception with a spectacular diving catch.

The next two possessions were back-to-back fumbles, first by Tyreek Hill and then by Clyde Edwards-Helaire. It's the second straight game with a fumble from Edwards-Helaire, who went his entire rookie season without coughing up the ball.

Going back to the Baltimore game, the Kansas City offense had four consecutive giveaways. The Chiefs now have six turnovers through three games after totaling 16 turnovers all of last season.

Undeterred, Kansas City came out and scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions in the second half. Each drive went for 10 plays or more and lasted at least four minutes.

Mahomes found Jody Forston in the back of the end zone for a two-yard touchdown to start the second half. Edwards-Helaire recovered from his fumble with a touchdown reception for his first score of the season. Then Mahomes tossed a shovel pass to Mecole Hardman for an eight-yard score.

But the turnover monster reared its ugly head once again late in the fourth quarter. On third down with under two minutes remaining, Mahomes tried to extend the play and threw a floating pass that was picked off by Alohi Gilman.

Chargers Overcome Red-Zone Woes

Coming into Sunday's game, the Chargers were just 3-of-10 in red-zone possessions this season. The Bolts looked determined to rectify that, and it helped that they were facing one of the worst red-zone defenses in the league.

Los Angeles scored on each of its first three trips inside Kansas City's 20-yard line. Justin Herbert found Keenan Allen with a jump pass and then followed with another touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler. Herbert launched a 20-yard strike to Mike Williams for his third touchdown of the day.

But on the team's most crucial red-zone possession late in the fourth quarter, the Chargers' lack of discipline forced them to settle for a field goal. Los Angeles had the ball on Kansas City's 1-yard line, but a penalty pushed the Chargers back and they were unable to punch it in.

Luckily, the Chargers had another chance as a defensive pass interference call gave them the ball on the Chiefs' 35. Herbert then found Williams on back-to-back passes, including a four-yard touchdown to take the lead.

In all, the Chargers scored on each of their five red-zone possessions with no turnovers.

What's Next?

The Chargers return home to face another division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, on Monday Night Football in Week 4. The Chiefs head back on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

