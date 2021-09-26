Lewis Hamilton Is the 1st Driver to 100 Victories in F1 History

Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP

Lewis Hamilton made history Sunday, winning the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom to become the first Formula One racer ever to reach 100 victories.

Hamilton's win put him back in the lead of the championship ahead of Max Verstappen, who finished in second place.

Sunday's race was highlighted by a late rain shower that resulted in a wild finish. Lando Norris led for most of the race but decided not to pit his vehicle when the rain started coming down. Norris made the decision despite his McLaren team calling for him to come in for the intermediates.

"I made the decision as much as the team, more they thought I should box and I decided to stay out," Norris told reporters after the race. "My decision, I thought it was the way to go."

As the weather intensified, Norris struggled to control his car and ended up losing his lead when he finally pitted. Norris was four laps away from the first Formula One win of his career when the rain started, but he had to settle for seventh place.

After initially ignoring Mercedes' first request to pit, Hamilton pitted in the intermediate and took advantage of Norris' mistake. He navigated the wet conditions to earn the win after starting the race from fourth in the pole position. Hamilton now holds a two-point lead over Verstappen in the standings.

Verstappen took second place after starting the race from 20th. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third after holding a lead in the first segment of the race.