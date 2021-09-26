Kofi Kingston Says Lamar Jackson 'Would Be Incredible' in WWE

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is one of the most athletic players in the NFL, which could make him an elite WWE competitor if he wanted.

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston discussed the Baltimore Ravens quarterback with TMZ Sports:

"I would love to see what Lamar could do in a wrestling ring," Kingston said. "He would be incredible."

The former WWE champion was especially impressed by Jackson's flip into the end zone in last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs:

"I'd give it a 10 out of 10," Kingston said of the flip. "I don't really care about the form. ... He was just out there showing out."

Jackson is doing well enough in his current job that the 24-year-old likely won't make the switch to wrestling any time soon, but he wouldn't be the first NFL star to get into the ring. Rob Gronkowski has made several appearances in WWE after his initial retirement and even won the 24/7 title before returning to the football field.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).