AP College Football Poll 2021: Week 5 Top 25 Rankings Announced

AP College Football Poll 2021: Week 5 Top 25 Rankings AnnouncedSeptember 26, 2021
Two Top 10 upsets Saturday led to some major shifts in the latest Associated Press poll.
Arkansas handed Texas A&M its first loss of the season, while NC State knocked off Clemson in double overtime to headline a wild weekend. The Tigers dropped to No. 25 after their second loss.
Check out the rest of the Top 25 heading into Week 5:
AP Poll
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Iowa
6. Oklahoma
7. Cincinnati
8. Arkansas
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Ohio State
12. Ole Miss
13. BYU
14. Michigan
15. Texas A&M
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Michigan State
18. Fresno State
19. Oklahoma State
20. UCLA
21. Baylor
22. Auburn
23. North Carolina State
24. Wake Forest
25. Clemson
It's become rare to see Clemson outside the Top Five in recent years, but a second loss has the Tigers well down the rankings:
Though the team remains just inside the Top 25, it dropped 16 spots after losing to NC State. The Wolfpack came through with a key defensive stand to secure the upset:
The game came down to the wire, but Clemson had been outplayed throughout with just 214 yards of total offense. NC State had 31 first downs compared to just 10 for the Tigers.
D.J. Uiagalelei likely fell out of the Heisman Trophy conversation after finishing 12-of-26 for 111 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
There were several other games with possible playoff implications, including Arkansas' win over Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium.
The Razorbacks jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half behind a pair of long touchdown passes by KJ Jefferson, while the defense did the rest to ensure a 20-10 victory. It helped Arkansas jump to No. 8, its first time in the Top 10 since 2012.
Notre Dame also moved up to No. 9 after a 41-13 win over Wisconsin that was closer than the final score indicated.
The Badgers held a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter until the defense and special teams took over for the Fighting Irish, starting with a Chris Tyree kickoff return for a touchdown.
It was the start of 31 unanswered points for Notre Dame in the final frame, which also featured two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Baylor earned an upset over Iowa State despite 190 rushing yards from Breece Hall, helping the 4-0 Bears vault into the Top 25 for the first time this season.
Oklahoma was nearly another upset victim this week, but Spencer Rattler and Co. were able to escape with a 16-13 win over West Virginia.
Other top teams had little trouble this week, including Alabama on its way to a 63-14 win over Southern Miss:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Alabama wins its 💯 game in a row over unranked teams, the longest streak in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).<br><br>Bryce Young passed for 313 yards and 5 TD with only 2 incompletions. He became the first player in Alabama history with 5 Pass TD and 2 or fewer incompletions in a game. <a href="https://t.co/BAQzaMnYrv">pic.twitter.com/BAQzaMnYrv</a>
Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State also cruised to victory to remain in the Top 10.
There could be even more shake-ups next week with Alabama hosting Ole Miss, Georgia taking on Arkansas and an intriguing battle between Notre Dame and Cincinnati.