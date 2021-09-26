AP College Football Poll 2021: Week 5 Top 25 Rankings Announced

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

Two Top 10 upsets Saturday led to some major shifts in the latest Associated Press poll.

Arkansas handed Texas A&M its first loss of the season, while NC State knocked off Clemson in double overtime to headline a wild weekend. The Tigers dropped to No. 25 after their second loss.

Check out the rest of the Top 25 heading into Week 5:

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Oklahoma

7. Cincinnati

8. Arkansas

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Texas A&M

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Michigan State

18. Fresno State

19. Oklahoma State

20. UCLA

21. Baylor

22. Auburn

23. North Carolina State

24. Wake Forest

25. Clemson

It's become rare to see Clemson outside the Top Five in recent years, but a second loss has the Tigers well down the rankings:

Though the team remains just inside the Top 25, it dropped 16 spots after losing to NC State. The Wolfpack came through with a key defensive stand to secure the upset:

The game came down to the wire, but Clemson had been outplayed throughout with just 214 yards of total offense. NC State had 31 first downs compared to just 10 for the Tigers.

D.J. Uiagalelei likely fell out of the Heisman Trophy conversation after finishing 12-of-26 for 111 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

There were several other games with possible playoff implications, including Arkansas' win over Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium.

The Razorbacks jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half behind a pair of long touchdown passes by KJ Jefferson, while the defense did the rest to ensure a 20-10 victory. It helped Arkansas jump to No. 8, its first time in the Top 10 since 2012.

Notre Dame also moved up to No. 9 after a 41-13 win over Wisconsin that was closer than the final score indicated.

The Badgers held a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter until the defense and special teams took over for the Fighting Irish, starting with a Chris Tyree kickoff return for a touchdown.

It was the start of 31 unanswered points for Notre Dame in the final frame, which also featured two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Baylor earned an upset over Iowa State despite 190 rushing yards from Breece Hall, helping the 4-0 Bears vault into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

Oklahoma was nearly another upset victim this week, but Spencer Rattler and Co. were able to escape with a 16-13 win over West Virginia.

Other top teams had little trouble this week, including Alabama on its way to a 63-14 win over Southern Miss:

Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State also cruised to victory to remain in the Top 10.

There could be even more shake-ups next week with Alabama hosting Ole Miss, Georgia taking on Arkansas and an intriguing battle between Notre Dame and Cincinnati.