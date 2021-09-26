Schefter: Cowboys' La'el Collins Suspended After Trying to Bribe Drug-Test Collector

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins was reportedly suspended for missing multiple drug tests and attempting to bribe a test collector.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Collins also went around a union-negotiated reduction of his planned five-game suspension to two games, appealing the ban and ultimately losing. He's set to be suspended for the Cowboys' next five games.

Collins would not have been suspended at all for a failed drug test for marijuana under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement. Essentially, Collins took what could have been a zero-game suspension and turned it into a five-game ban with a lack of diligence and attempt at bribery.

By the time he returns to the lineup, Collins will have missed 21 of the Cowboys' last 23 games. He sat out the entire 2020 season with a hip injury.

The LSU product looked solid in his return, with Pro Football Focus giving him a 72.3 overall grade through the first two weeks.

Terence Steele is set to start at right tackle with Collins out of the lineup.