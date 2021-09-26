Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 49ers Were QB's 'Top Choice' If He Left Packers in Offseason

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Sixteen years ago, the San Francisco 49ers passed on hometown kid Aaron Rodgers to take Alex Smith with the top pick in the 2005 NFL draft.

Both Rodgers and the 49ers hoped to rectify that mistake this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported San Francisco was Rodgers' "top choice" as a trade destination when he asked to leave the Green Bay Packers. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reached out to Packers coach Matt LaFleur but was told in no uncertain terms that Rodgers was unavailable.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.