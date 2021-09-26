Spencer Rattler on Being Booed By Oklahoma Fans: 'I Don't Worry About That at All'

AP Photo/Alonzo Adams

Before Oklahoma escaped Saturday's game against West Virginia with a 16-13 victory, the crowd at Owen Field let Spencer Rattler know they were unhappy with the quarterback's performance.

Speaking to ESPN's Holly Rowe after the game, Rattler addressed being booed by the hometown fans.

"I don't worry about that at all," Rattler said. "I don't listen to 'em. They're not on the field."

