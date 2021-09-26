Anthony Joshua '100%' Wants Oleksandr Usyk Rematch After Heavyweight Title Fight Loss

Anthony Joshua '100%' Wants Oleksandr Usyk Rematch After Heavyweight Title Fight LossSeptember 26, 2021
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via unanimous decision (117-112, 116-112 and 115-113) to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight world titles at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
After the match, Joshua made it clear that he wants a rematch with Usyk.
“100 percent, I want it next," Joshua said post-match, per Luke Brown of The Athletic. "I’ll get back into training soon. That was a good 12 rounds for my lungs; I’ll be back."
Joshua also took to Twitter to speak with London supporters:
As Brown noted, Joshua can exercise a rematch option in his contract and fight the new champion again. Usyk appears up for the challenge.
Matchroom Boxing @MatchroomBoxing
🗣️ "I really love challenges, Anthony Joshua is our next opponent!" - <a href="https://twitter.com/usykaa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usykaa</a> <br><br>Post-fight presser: <a href="https://t.co/JT2Tt2FhF2">https://t.co/JT2Tt2FhF2</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoshuaUsyk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoshuaUsyk</a> <a href="https://t.co/gCUdiwvMPV">pic.twitter.com/gCUdiwvMPV</a>
The 34-year-old Usyk improved to 19-0 in his professional career following the win. The 31-year-old Joshua is 24-2.