Anthony Joshua '100%' Wants Oleksandr Usyk Rematch After Heavyweight Title Fight Loss

AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via unanimous decision (117-112, 116-112 and 115-113) to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight world titles at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

After the match, Joshua made it clear that he wants a rematch with Usyk.

“100 percent, I want it next," Joshua said post-match, per Luke Brown of The Athletic. "I’ll get back into training soon. That was a good 12 rounds for my lungs; I’ll be back."

Joshua also took to Twitter to speak with London supporters:

As Brown noted, Joshua can exercise a rematch option in his contract and fight the new champion again. Usyk appears up for the challenge.

The 34-year-old Usyk improved to 19-0 in his professional career following the win. The 31-year-old Joshua is 24-2.