Fantasy Alert: Trey Sermon Expected to Be 49ers' Starting RB vs. Packers

Trey Sermon is on track to earn his first NFL start for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Elijah Mitchell is doubtful with a shoulder injury and JaMycal Hasty is officially out and on injured reserve. That sets the stage for Sermon to play a prominent role in the running game.

San Francisco also promoted Kerryon Johnson from its practice squad to fill Hasty's spot on the active roster. The fourth-year veteran is another option on the ground for head coach Kyle Shanahan but doesn't have as much knowledge of the offense as Sermon.

The 2021 third-round pick hasn't had much chance to showcase his skills on the field, though. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 and played two total snaps before suffering a concussion in Week 2.

When the Niners lost Raheem Mostert for the year in their season opener, Mitchell proceeded to run for 104 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

The 23-year-old Mitchell was merely the most recent example of a running back thriving under Shanahan's watch. Mostert had been with four other teams before finding success in the Bay Area.

Shanahan's track record will have some fans optimistic about what Sermon can deliver.

The Packers also allowed 171 yards on the ground to the New Orleans Saints in their first game, so it could be a favorable matchup for the Niners.