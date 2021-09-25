Notre Dame QB Jack Coan Expected to Play vs. Cincinnati Despite Soft Tissue Injury

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan left Saturday's 41-13 win over Wisconsin with a soft tissue injury.

The graduate transfer limped off the field on the Fighting Irish's previous drive in the third quarter after getting rolled up by Wisconsin defenders.

Head coach Brian Kelly told reporters Coan should be physically ready when Notre Dame plays No. 8 Cincinnati on Oct. 2.

Coan went 15-of-29 for 158 yards and one touchdown before leaving.

Kelly turned to Drew Pyne at quarterback with 6:53 to go in the third quarter. Tyler Buchner began warming up on the sidelines after Coan's injury but was held out because of a hamstring issue.

Pyne had yet to see the field in 2021 and threw three passes as a freshman in 2020, so he was largely an unknown to most fans. He made a pair of completions on his first drive, but the Fighting Irish saw the possession stall before punting.

The next time they had the ball, Rodas Johnson forced a fumble on a sack of Pyne and Wisconsin recovered in Notre Dame territory.

Pyne bounced back and avoided any big mistakes the rest of the way. He completed six of his eight attempts for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Largely on the strength of its defense, Notre Dame coasted late to victory, but Pyne's confidence under center eased concerns about how the offense would perform without Coan.