Report: Floyd Mayweather Open to Oscar De La Hoya Fight for $100M Purse

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reportedly "open" to a potential rematch with Oscar De La Hoya.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday sources close to Mayweather said the boxing match would be contingent on De La Hoya proving he can deliver a nine-figure payday after making that offer in an interview with TMZ earlier this week.

"You know who I'm gonna call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather," De La Hoya said. "I'll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million."

The boxing superstars previously faced off in a highly anticipated May 2007 encounter.

Mayweather, 44, won that clash by split decision. While there were plans for a potential rematch, "Money" opted instead to enter the first of several in-ring retirements following a win over Ricky Hatton in December 2007.

The former five-division world champion has since scored wins over Shane Mosley, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao, among others, while improving his career record to 50-0.

Mayweather's last official fight was a knockout of UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017, though he's taken on a couple of exhibitions, including a June event with YouTuber Logan Paul.

"There's no more real fights for me," he told Lance Pugmire of The Athletic before the Paul bout. "Only exhibitions."

It sounds like a guaranteed $100 million check could get him to change that stance.

Meanwhile, De La Hoya last fought in December 2008 when he lost to Pacquiao.

The 48-year-old Los Angeles native was set to return for an exhibition fight with MMA fighter Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11, but he was forced to withdraw because of COVID-19. His preparations for that showcase made him realize he may still have something left in the tank, though.

"I've been training for quite a while now, and I actually sparred the other day, and I didn't know I was that good?" De La Hoya told DAZN's Chris Mannix in March. "I forgot how good I was. There's something there, I want to keep sparring, keep training. I want to see how my body holds up."

While there would certainly be interest in a rematch between two of the sport's longtime headliners, it's unclear whether The Golden Boy could deliver a $100 million purse to Mayweather and still have enough to make the event worthwhile for himself. Sources from Mayweather's camp told TMZ they "highly doubt" it'll happen.

That said, for now, the ball is back in De La Hoya's court.