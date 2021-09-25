Tiger Woods Sent USA Ryder Cup Team Inspirational Text Before Friday's Opening Round

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File

Something Tiger Woods said must have clicked.

Team USA jumped out to a 6-2 lead on the first day of competition in front of the home fans at the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, and multiple players acknowledged the 15-time major champion sent them a message of encouragement going into the competition.

"We knew he was fist-pumping from the couch,'' Xander Schauffele said, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "Whether he was on crutches or not, he's as fired up as any back at home so it's nice to have his support.''

Schauffele won both his matches Friday and was an integral part of the quick start.

Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and Harris English also mentioned Woods said something, although they did not reveal what exactly was said.

Harig noted Team USA captain Steve Stricker has consulted with Woods, which makes sense considering the all-time great was captain of the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2019 and helped Stricker's 2017 Presidents Cup team.

Woods is recovering from a serious car accident that happened in February.