Browns' Myles Garrett Says Teammates Have to Step Up When He's Double-Teamed

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-1 start and look the part of playoff contenders, but they have struggled to get to the quarterback in the early going this season.

That is something of a surprise since Myles Garrett is one of the best pass-rushers in the league, but the Kansas City Chiefs and especially the Houston Texans sent double teams and chipping tight ends his way to slow him down.

He told reporters his teammates need to take advantage of one-on-one situations when opponents focus on stopping him:

"For me, it's tough watching my teammates not being able to make a play because when I see the offense keying on me with chips and stuff like that, I'm like well, they're taking a player out of play to stop me, so we have a one-on-one. And to see that they're not making the play, it's kind of frustrating because I want to see them go out there and make big plays and we've got to get there.

"I'm trying to take two or three men, however many, to take out of the pass or the run, so we have to take advantage of that. And I know that they're not always going to do that [chip and double] me. They're going to do that for other players as soon as they step up and start making big plays, but right now, we all have to make plays. We all have to earn that respect."

Frankly, Jadeveon Clowney figured to be the one tasked with doing just that after the Browns signed the three-time Pro Bowler this past offseason.

Instead, he has resembled the version of himself that didn't tally a single sack in eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season rather than the one who recorded a total of 18.5 sacks in 2017 and 2018 for the Houston Texans.

Clowney didn't have a sack in the first two games, and the entire Browns team had just three. One of those was from Garrett, with another one coming from safety Grant Delpit, so the rest of the defensive line didn't exactly capitalize on the double teams the star drew.

"I expect the same treatment," Garrett said about the Chicago Bears in Week 3. "Nothing's changed from my point of view. I'm still healthy so I think they'll give me the same kind of respect."

Cleveland will be tasked with chasing Justin Fields both inside and outside of the pocket. The Bears will surely do what they can to protect the rookie from Garrett in the quarterback's first career start, so look for more of the same from the offensive line.

The rest of the Browns' defensive front is officially on notice.