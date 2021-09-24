Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez Reportedly Set for UFC Fight Night on Nov. 13

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

A featherweight showdown reportedly will headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 13.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will take on Yair Rodriguez in the main event of the show.

Okamoto noted the winner of the Holloway-Rodriguez matchup could end up facing the winner of Saturday's featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at some point in the future.

Holloway and Rodriguez were originally scheduled to fight at the UFC on ESPN 26 event on July 17.

One month before the event, Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes (h/t MMA Junkie) reported an injury forced Holloway to withdraw from the bout.

The Nov. 13 show will mark Rodriguez's first fight since Oct. 2019. He was scheduled to square off with Zabit Magomedsharipov in Aug. 2020, but an ankle injury forced him off the card.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced in December that Rodriguez had been suspended six months for violating the UFC's anti-doping policy by failing to disclose his testing location three different times in a 12-month period.

Rodriguez's suspension was retroactive to August, making him eligible to return in March. El Pantera is 10-1 with one no contest in his past 12 fights dating back to 2013.

Holloway has lost three of his past five fights after winning 13 consecutive bouts from Jan. 2014-Dec. 2018.