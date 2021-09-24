Cowboys' Amari Cooper Discusses Injury; Plans to Play Through Cracked Rib vs. Eagles

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Dallas Cowboys will apparently have their No. 1 wide receiver available for Monday's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amari Cooper told reporters Friday his rib is "cracked" instead of bruised, but he plans on playing because "I want to be the best." Cooper was limited in practice Thursday, and head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters his ribs were bruised.

Cooper suffered the injury during the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Alabama product impressed in Dallas' first contest with 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but had just three catches for 24 yards against the Chargers.

The Cowboys could use him against the Eagles because wide receiver Michael Gallup is on injured reserve with a calf injury.

If Cooper is out, that would make CeeDee Lamb the clear-cut No. 1 option. Dallas may need to rely on the rushing attack of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in that case.

The Eagles have not allowed more than 189 passing yards in a game, so Dak Prescott will be hard-pressed to put up big numbers even if Cooper plays. The 27-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler who has established himself as a consistent playmaker.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cooper surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six years in the league, and it appears as if he will take the field against Philadelphia.