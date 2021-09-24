Colts' Carson Wentz Practices for 1st Time This Week After 2 Sprained Ankle Injuries

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz practiced Friday for the first time since suffering two sprained ankles in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN, Wentz had both ankles heavily taped during what was his first appearance at practice this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Wentz's status for the Colts' Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans will be determined during pregame on Sunday.

Wentz sprained his left ankle at some point during Sunday's game before spraining his right ankle more severely during the fourth quarter. Wentz left the game and did not return, leaving second-year man Jacob Eason to finish the game at quarterback for the Colts, who fell 27-24.

There was some uncertainty regarding whether Wentz would be healthy enough to start the 2021 season, as he suffered a foot injury during training camp that required surgery.

Wentz recovered in time to start the first two games of the season for the Colts, and he performed relatively well, completing 65.2 percent of his passes for 498 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 60 yards on nine carries.

Despite that, the Colts are 0-2 after losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Rams, and there is uncertainty regarding who will be under center when they face the AFC South rival Titans on the road Sunday.

If Wentz is unable to suit up, Eason could step in as the starter. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Washington and has limited regular-season experience.

Eason didn't play at all last season and saw his first action last week when he went 2-of-5 for 25 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

The other option for head coach Frank Reich would be to call up Brett Hundley from the practice squad.

Hundley was a 2015 fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, and he has nine career NFL starts to his credit, going 3-6. All of those starts came in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was out injured.

The former UCLA star has not appeared in a regular-season game in any capacity since 2019, when he attempted 11 passes for the Arizona Cardinals.

Indy's ideal scenario would undoubtedly be for Wentz to play considering what he has accomplished in his career compared to Eason and Hundley.

Most notably, Wentz threw for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, although a torn ACL cut his season short.

Wentz has not returned to that level of play since tearing his ACL, and he lost his starting job to Jalen Hurts last season, leading Philly to trade Wentz to the Colts.

Still, Wentz likely gives the Colts the best chance to beat the Titans and avoid what would be a disastrous 0-3 start.