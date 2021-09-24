Panthers' Jaycee Horn Reportedly Diagnosed with Broken Foot After Non-Contact Injury

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Carolina Panthers were hit with multiple injuries to key players on Thursday night against the Houston Texans, including rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Horn—who was carted off the field after suffering an apparent non-contact injury—was diagnosed with a broken foot.

The injury occurred when Horn was following Brandin Cooks on a play. He turned his body around and attempted to make a move to where Anthony Miller was trying to catch the ball, but his left leg buckled and he fell to the ground.

Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Horn was carted to the locker room to undergo X-rays at the stadium.

Horn's injury came one play after Panthers safety Juston Burris left the game with a groin injury. Christian McCaffrey was ruled out of the game in the second quarter with a hamstring issue.

The Panthers are off to a strong start this season. They are one of seven teams that entered Week 3 with a 2-0 record, including an impressive 26-7 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Horn was Carolina's first-round pick (No. 8 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft. The South Carolina alum started each of the first three games this season. He recorded his first career interception in Week 2 against the Saints.

Donte Jackson and Keith Taylor will likely be the Panthers' primary cornerbacks with Horn out of action for the time being.