Seahawks' DK Metcalf Says Only Way Defenders Can Stop Him Is by 'Talking S--t'

As one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf believes opposing teams are using a unique method of trying to slow him down.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Metcalf said the only way defenders can contain him is by "talking s--t."

"They can't stop me any other way or stop Tyler [Lockett] any other way," he explained. "So the best thing they can do is just try to talk stuff to me."

The strategy appears to be working for defenders. Metcalf has been limited to 113 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions through the first two games of the season.

In addition to his limited production, Metcalf has also been called for five penalties. His taunting penalty after a touchdown in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts moved the kickoff back 15 yards.

The Colts started the ensuing drive at their own 32-yard line and drove 68 yards for a touchdown to close the gap to 14-10. Seattle did go on to win the game 28-16, but Metcalf's penalty put the special teams and defensive units in suboptimal positions.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday, coming off a 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, that Metcalf "was trying a little too hard" when he got called for two holding penalties and offensive pass interference.

"I think (he) was trying really hard early and it was happening in both games where he’s really trying to set the tempo and try to find the competitive makeup of the game," Carroll added.

"He needs to calm down a little bit."

Once Metcalf can drown out the noise, he will almost certainly go back to being one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. The 23-year-old finished seventh in the league with 1,303 yards and tied for eighth with 10 receiving touchdowns in 2020.