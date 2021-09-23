Tyson Fury Says He Could Knock Deontay Wilder out in Fight on Only 3 Days Notice

AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Tyson Fury isn't exactly holding back ahead of his Oct. 9 matchup with Deontay Wilder.

"I could fight Deontay Wilder on three days notice at f--king 400 pounds and still knock the p---y out," he said, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

The highly anticipated heavyweight championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the third time the two boxers face each other. The first match in 2018 ended in a controversial draw, while Fury was the better fighter in the 2020 rematch and knocked Wilder out.

Wilder's corner threw in the towel in that second, although he said he wished it didn't in the aftermath.

To hear Fury tell it, the corner may have to throw in the towel again.