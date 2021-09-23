Report: 90% of NBA Players Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID Ahead of 2021-22 Season

Jason Miller/Getty Images

With NBA training camps set to open on Tuesday, the number of players who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is reportedly on the rise.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, 90 percent of all players in the league are now fully vaccinated.

"Player vaccination rate has been rising as training camps open next week," Charania added.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports in July the vaccine rate among players was at 90 percent:

"I had individual conversations with players who were rabidly opposed to a vaccination, who I know got vaccinated, ultimately. And it ended up being exactly what was described as it was a personal decision, where the guys wanted to work through their concerns. I mean, we were at 90%, which I, frankly, think is much, much more than I would have predicted a couple of months ago."

Roberts didn't specify if that total was partially or fully vaccinated.

Based on recent comments by some prominent front-office executives around the league, it stands to reason the vaccination rate will continue to rise before the start of the regular season.

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters on Thursday that "all of the players that are currently signed on our roster will be deemed fully vaccinated" by their first game on Oct. 19.

Sean Marks, general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, said Tuesday he is "confident" everyone on the roster "will be allowed to participate and participate fully."

The Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors are in a unique position because New York City and San Francisco have mandates that require people entering indoor venues, including arenas and gyms, to be vaccinated unless they have a valid religious or medical exemption.

If any players on those teams aren't vaccinated, they won't be allowed to play at home.

The 2021-22 regular season is scheduled to begin on Oct. 19 with a doubleheader featuring the Nets playing the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum and the Lakers hosting the Warriors in Los Angeles.