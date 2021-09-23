'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted off After Collapsing At Ryder Cup Celeb Match

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Actor Tom Felton was carted off the course during the 2021 Ryder Cup celebrity match on Thursday.

Per Joel Beall of Golf Digest, Felton was being treated for an unspecified medical emergency. He was playing in a foursome with European teammate Teemu Selanne, former Team USA hockey captain Mike Eurzione and former Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen when he collapsed on the 18th hole.

Beall noted fans and photographers "captured Felton being treated by medical personnel before being carted off the course."

TMZ Sports noted that Felton was "conscious and appeared to be smiling" as he was being taken off the course on the cart.

The 34-year-old Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. He appeared in all eight movies in the franchise between 2001 and 2011.

In addition to his acting career, Felton is a singer and has released five EPs.

This year's Ryder Cup is being held at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.