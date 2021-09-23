Giants' Jason Garrett: Sideline Confrontation with Kenny Golladay Wasn't a 'Big Deal'

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett isn't dwelling on the fact that wide receiver Kenny Golladay yelled at him on the sidelines during last week's loss to the Washington Football Team.

According to NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt, Garrett said he "loves" Golladay and his fire and had a "good visit" with the star wideout after the game.

Garrett added: "It wasn't a big deal. … I'm not going to keep talking about this."

The incident occurred late in New York's 30-29 loss to Washington last Thursday night, and it was initially assumed that Golladay was shouting at quarterback Daniel Jones.

Golladay later clarified that he was yelling at Garrett and not Jones, and he added the following remarks: "Really that just comes with me a little bit. Really, I've never done anything like that either—but really just passionate, just being a competitor. I love just doing anything I can to help the team. I let the emotions get the best of me."

The 27-year-old Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the G-Men during the offseason, is off to a slow start this season.

In two games, Golladay has reeled in just seven of 14 targets for 102 yards, and he has yet to find the end zone.

Golladay was originally a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2017 NFL draft, and he truly broke out in 2019 with 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and an NFL-high 11 receiving touchdowns.

Last season was a frustrating one, though, as injuries limited him to just five games and a career-low 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Golladay is now healthy, but the frustrations have continued as part of a Giants team that is off to an 0-2 start,

Garrett is in the midst of his second season as OC of the Giants after spending the previous 10 years as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach.

While Garrett has Jones off to a solid statistical start, the young signal-caller has yet to get completely on the same page as his top receiver.

Jones, Golladay and Garrett will look to continue working the kinks out Sunday when they host the struggling Atlanta Falcons.