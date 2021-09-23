Vic Fangio Says Urban Meyer Told Him the NFL Is Like Playing Alabama Every Week

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is still getting used to coaching in the NFL.

After a successful run as a college football coach, Meyer decided to jump to the pros for the first time in his coaching career this year. The Jaguars are 0-2, and Meyer is still adjusting, as he told Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio after their Week 2 matchup.

"I don’t know Urban Meyer at all, really," Fangio told reporters Wednesday. "I met him the other day, shook his hand before the game and after the game. And his comment to me was, ‘Every week is like playing Alabama in the NFL.’"

Meyer had successful head coaching runs at Florida and Ohio State, winning three National Championships. He also had stints as head coach at Bowling Green and Utah.

Meyer put together a 186-32 record as a college head coach for an .853 winning percentage, the best of any Division I head coach who began their career after 1964. In his seven-year run at Ohio State, he never lost more than two games in a season.

The Jaguars will face the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday. Arizona ranks second in the NFL with an average of 445.0 yards of total offense, while Jacksonville ranks 29th in the league in total defense (423.5 yards per game). The Jaguars will need a drastic turnaround to avoid falling to 0-3 on Sunday.

"Everybody’s capable of beating everybody in this league," Fangio continued.

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has had a rough start to his career. Lawrence is tied for the league lead with five interceptions in two games. He's averaging just 225.0 passing yards, which ranks him 26th in the NFL.

Jacksonville has done little to relieve some of the pressure on Lawrence, averaging just 75.5 rushing yards. Second-year running back James Robinson, who ran for over 1,000 yards as a rookie, has carried the ball 16 times for 72 yards and no scores. The Jaguars total just 32 rushing attempts through two games, while Lawrence has attempted 84 passes.