Colts QBs Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley Both May Play Week 3 Due to Carson Wentz Injury

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly may use both of their backup quarterbacks, Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley, in Sunday's Week 3 road game against the Tennessee Titans if starter Carson Wentz is ruled out because of dual ankle sprains.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Thursday the Colts "still hope" Wentz can play in the key AFC South clash, but they had Hundley handle the "majority of starter reps" in Wednesday's practice in preparation for a potential two-QB game plan.

Eason, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, replaced Wentz during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He completed two of his five throws for 25 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in his first NFL regular-season action.

"I think in that situation, I was probably trying to do too much," Eason told reporters about the interception by L.A. cornerback Jalen Ramsey. "It's a critical situation. We've got to go a certain number of yards and get a field goal to tie it up. Just go through my progressions and find the right guy."

Colts head coach Frank Reich, a longtime backup signal-caller for the Buffalo Bills during his playing career, noted being thrown into a close game in the fourth quarter is "as tough as it gets" and added he remains "confident" Eason, 23, can handle the starting role, if necessary.

"I think Jacob's been doing a really good job, he's been really dialed in," Reich said. "Scott Milanovich, our quarterbacks coach, has spent a lot of time with Jacob, all through training camp and even here in these first couple of weeks, just like he's playing."

Indianapolis may not make a decision about its starter until Sunday, per Pelissero.

Hundley made all nine of his career starts with the Green Bay Packers in 2017 while Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a fractured collarbone.

The 28-year-old UCLA product connected on 60.8 percent of his attempts for 1,836 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 picks in 11 appearances that year. He did make some key plays with his legs, rushing for 270 yards on 36 carries (7.5 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

Eason is a pure pocket passer, having finished his collegiate career with negative-126 rushing yards across three years with Georgia and Washington, so Hundley's inclusion in the game plan would likely be to utilize his dual-threat ability and force the Titans defense to prepare for two different styles of offense.

The schedule did Indianapolis no favors as it opened the year with back-to-back home games against the Rams and Seattle Seahawks, two NFC contenders, and now it heads out on a three-game road trip at 0-2 to face three potential playoff teams in the Titans, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

So it's no surprise the Colts are going to wait until the last minute to see whether Wentz can play because every early-season loss creates a bigger mountain to climb to get back in the postseason conversation.

If he can't go, it sounds like Reich and Co. will try to mix-and-match their offense based on the situation to keep the Titans off balance.