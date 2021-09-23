Davante Adams Says He Watched Lamar Jackson Highlights for Tips on Avoiding Tacklers

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Davante Adams has spent his whole career learning from one great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but it's another who he credits for inspiring him to make defenders miss.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver told reporters he watched film of Lamar Jackson evading would-be tacklers before Monday's win over the Detroit Lions.

"I think I led the league or was second in YAC [yards after catch] last year, so that was something I wanted to continue to improve upon," Adams said. "I watched probably 25 minutes worth of Lamar Jackson highlights before the game. That's not a joke, either. I'm being dead serious. I really did."

Adams recorded eight receptions for 121 yards in Green Bay's 35-17 victory, a strong bounce-back after he opened with a quiet 56-yard effort in Week 1. A night before Adams' 121-yard outburst, Jackson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson, already an all-time great running threat under center in his fourth season, has also spent his career remarkably healthy given his playing style.