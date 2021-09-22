Peyton Manning Says He's Cold-Calling Indianapolis Liquor Stores to Pitch His Bourbon

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Indiana liquor stores have been receiving calls from an unexpected source as of late: former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

According to the Indianapolis Star's Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Manning has been making cold calls to stores all around the state as he prepares to launch his Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon to Hoosiers this week.

The brand is only available in Indiana, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado, Kentucky and Louisiana so far.

Ever the spokesman, Manning already has his sales pitch ready to entice buyers. He explained to Hunsinger Benbow exactly how it sounds when shop owners pick up their phones:

"Um. Hey, this is Peyton Manning. I've got a really good liquor brand called Sweetens Cove. It's got the craziest story behind its name, you know. It's smooth and I think your customers might like it. Would you be interested in, um, trying it out?"

The Hall of Famer noted his name certainly gets people to call him back quickly, and he trusts his product to do the rest.

"I do at least kind of get a response and call back," Manning said. "But the bourbon has to do it after that. It has to be good."