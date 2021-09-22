NFL Trade Rumors: Jamie Collins Sr. Shopped by Lions; DET Going Younger at LB

AP Photo/Lon Horwedel

The Detroit Lions are reportedly looking into potential defensive changes after their 0-2 start.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Detroit is "exploring" moving linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. in part because it is "going young" at the linebacker position.

Collins turns 32 years old next month and will apparently cede playing time to rookie Derrick Barnes:

Detroit signed Collins to a three-year deal prior to the 2020 campaign, and he tallied 101 tackles, three forced fumbles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception in 14 games during his first season with the team.

That he was productive wasn't a surprise considering he was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and won two Super Bowls during his time on the New England Patriots.

The Southern Miss product played for the Patriots from 2013 until they traded him to the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season. He played with Cleveland through the 2018 campaign and then rejoined the Patriots for the 2019 season.

Collins appeared in each of Detroit's first two games this season and posted 10 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire noted the linebacker missed Wednesday's practice for "not injury related" reasons.

Detroit appears well on the way to a rebuilding season after losing to the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in the opening two weeks. It follows then that it is already looking toward younger players at the expense of a veteran like Collins.

A contender could see his experience and versatility as someone who can rush the passer and look to make a move in the coming weeks.