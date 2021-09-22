Vikings' Mike Zimmer Downplays Dalvin Cook's Ankle Injury: 'Time to Get Some Wins'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The 0-2 Minnesota Vikings had a scare Sunday when star running back Dalvin Cook went down with an ankle injury. But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer doesn't plan on sitting his most potent offensive weapon in Sunday's crucial game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's time to get some wins," Zimmer said Wednesday, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "Dalvin's a tough guy. If he can't play, there's a reason why he's not playing. But he makes us go, so we're going to continue to play him."

Cook went down in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on a tackle by J.J. Watt. Zimmer called the injury a "little sprain." Cook wore a bandage on his right ankle during Wednesday's media availability, per Cronin.

"I know I play running back; I'm going to get banged up," Cook said. "But the recovery is key. I'm in the training room a lot with the conditioning coach, just getting to it, trying to get my body back up."

Cook also gave his team a scare earlier in the game when he suffered a stinger. He layed face down on the field for a while and said it was because it was the first time he's felt that sensation in his career.

"I was laying like that because it was different for me because I didn't know whether I should get up; I don't know where it was coming from," Cook said, per Cronin. "It was just something different for me that I never felt, so I was just taking precautions."

Cook finished with 131 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Cook ranks fourth in the NFL with 192 rushing yards. Like Zimmer, he believes it's time for the Vikings to get a win.

"I think mentally we're in a good space," Cook said. "We know the team that we can be. We know the team that we aiming to be. We just got to go get it done and finish the deal that we didn't these last, past two weeks."