WWE's Nia Jax Requires Surgery for Elbow Injury; Out Indefinitely

Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE

WWE announced Wednesday that Nia Jax will miss an indefinite amount of time because of an elbow injury.

Kayla Braxton said on Wednesday's episode of The Bump that the WWE medical staff reported Jax suffered an elbow posterior fracture and dislocation that will require surgery:

Assuming the injury is legitimate and not part of a storyline, it likely explains the angle between Jax and former tag team partner Shayna Baszler on Monday night's episode of Raw.

After Baszler beat Jax in a match by making her pass out in the Kirifuda Clutch, The Queen of Spades tossed Jax outside the ring and stomped her arm and elbow onto the steel steps, leading to Jax screaming in agony.

Baszler and Jax were a dominant tag team for quite some time and even held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions, making them only the third team to accomplish that feat.

They dropped the title to Natalya and Tamina in May, however, and their relationship has been rocky ever since.

Baszler cost Jax in a recent Raw Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair, leading to Monday's match. Now, it is clear there is no reconciliation in their future.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With Jax on the shelf, it will allow Baszler to go off on her own and perhaps reach the immense potential she showed in NXT, where she was the first two-time NXT Women's champion.

Meanwhile, Jax represents a significant loss to the women's division, as the former Raw Women's champion has been a consistent presence on the red brand for the past few years.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).