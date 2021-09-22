Sharks' Evander Kane Facing Sexual Assault, Domestic Battery Allegations

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane is facing allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence by his estranged wife, Anna Kane.

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports obtained court documents that detailed Anna Kane's accusations as part of a domestic violence restraining order application filed on Tuesday.

Perez noted the NHL declined to comment when asked about the accusations.

Per TMZ Sports, Anna Kane filed for divorce on July 16. She also accused Evander Kane of gambling on NHL games, including intentionally throwing games he was playing in order to win money.

In response to the betting accusation, Kane wrote on Twitter that he has "NEVER" bet or gambled on hockey, Sharks games and has never thrown a game he was playing in.

Perez reported earlier this month that the NHL's investigation into the gambling accusations against Kane had stalled.

"An examination of betting trends for Sharks games last season didn’t show any abnormalities," Perez wrote.

Anna Kane's domestic violence restraining order filing comes after Evander Kane obtained his own restraining order against her last month.

TMZ Sports reported Evander Kane was granted a domestic violence temporary restraining order after he said Anna Kane hit him multiple times and threw things at him in the past.

According to TMZ, Evander Kane has been seeking a permanent restraining order against Anna, with a hearing scheduled for some time in September.

Kane is entering his fourth full season with the Sharks. He has also played for the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres in his NHL career.