Usos Defeat Street Profits, Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Usos beat The Street Profits at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Jimmy and Jey Uso incapacitated Montez Ford with a double superkick. They then climbed to the top rope and landed a double Uso Splash on their rival for the victory.

The Street Profits have been in pursuit of regaining the SmackDown Tag Team titles ever since losing them to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in January.

It seemed that long journey was about to come to an end on the Sept. 10 episode of SmackDown when they faced The Usos in a title match at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ford and Angelo Dawkins beat The Usos the previous week by disqualification when Jimmy and Jey refused to heed the official's count, leading to a title match the following week.

Just when it seemed as though The Street Profits were poised to capture the titles once again, though, Roman Reigns interfered and choked out Ford, causing another DQ.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Finn Balor returned in his Demon persona after the match to save The Street Profits from a three-on-two beatdown and preserve their chances to vie for the belts in the future as well.

With two wins over The Usos to their credit, The Street Profits entered Extreme Rules as major threats to take the SmackDown tag team titles.

While it can be argued that The Usos are the greatest tag team of all time with seven career title reigns to their credit in WWE, The Street Profits have been historically good as well.

In fact, they are one of only two tag teams in WWE history, along with The Revival, to have held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Usos' title run was undoubtedly in genuine danger Sunday, but Jimmy and Jey managed to retain over one of WWE's best tag teams, marking perhaps the most impressive performance of their reign.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).