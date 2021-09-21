Blazers Rumors: Quinn Cook Agrees to Non-Guaranteed Contract Ahead of Camp

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly adding depth to their backcourt.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that free-agent guard Quinn Cook is signing a non-guaranteed deal ahead of training camp, which begins September 28.

On Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reported Cook was expected to work out for the Golden State Warriors this week.

Cook played seven games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season after being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in February. He was a part of the Lakers' 2020 championship team, appearing in 44 games and averaging 11.5 minutes.

After going undrafted in 2015, Cook spent two years in NBA D-League, which has since been rebranded to the G League. He was named MVP of the 2017 D-League All-Star Game, which earned him a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. He made his NBA debut that year.

After a brief stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, Cook landed with the Warriors for the 2017-18 season. He made 18 starts that season, averaging a career-high 9.5 points while Golden State went on to win the NBA championship. He appeared in a career-high 74 games the following season before signing with the Lakers as a free agent in 2019.

With six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and sharpshooter CJ McCollum as their starting guards, the Blazers have one of the best backcourt tandems in the NBA. After acquiring Norman Powell from the Toronto Raptors at last year's trade deadline, Portland re-signed the high-volume scorer to a five-year, $90 million contract this offseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Blazers finished sixth in the Western Conference last season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. Head coach Terry Stotts was fired at the end of the season, and Portland replaced him with former NBA player and first-time head coach Chauncey Billups.