Tiger Woods Releasing 10K NFTs to Be Sold Through Company Co-Founded by Tom Brady

AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Tiger Woods is getting into the NFT market, with some assistance from a company co-founded by Tom Brady.

Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, the first set of 10,000 non-fungible tokens featuring digital images of Woods was released Tuesday through the Autograph and DraftKings marketplace.

Brady and Dillon Rosenblatt co-founded Autograph earlier this year. The company launched in the spring, with several superstar athletes including Woods, Tony Hawk, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka on the board of advisors.

"The intersection of sports and technology is such an interesting space to me, and I'm thrilled to partner with Autograph as they lead the charge by ushering a new era of digital collecting," Woods said in a statement, via VanHaaren. "It's been an honor to join their advisory board among so many iconic athletes, and I'm looking forward to bringing fans closer to my memorable sports moments at an accessible price, and to the game I respect so much"

Prices for the initial drop of Woods NFTs range from $12 to $100. VanHaaren noted there are only 375 non-fungible tokens available at the top price point.

A special collection of 300 digitally autographed version of the NFTs will be released on Sept. 28, with prices ranging from $250 to $1,500.

Brady has already released several NFTs through the site, including a signed ruby version that is currently selling for $1,500.