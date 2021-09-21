Packers' Aaron Jones Says Necklace Containing Father's Ashes Has Been Found

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones said a necklace containing his father's ashes, which went missing during his four-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, has been found.

Jones confirmed the news Tuesday on 97.3 The Game's The Steve Czaban Show.

The 2020 Pro Bowl selection racked up 115 total yards along with his four trips to the end zone in the Packers' 35-17 win over the NFC North rival Lions.

Jones' father, Alvin Jones Sr., died from complications due to COVID-19 in April at the age of 57.

The 26-year-old Georgia native told ESPN's Lisa Salters (via Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab) after Monday's game he planned to help the Lambeau Field grounds crew search for the necklace.

"I'll go look for it," Jones said. "But I know he's happy. He'd be happy, and say, 'If you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone.'"

He added his season will be dedicated to his father: "I think he'd be very proud of me, tell me to continue to work and this is only the beginning."

Jones' standout showing came as part of a much-needed bounce-back game for Green Bay, which suffered a surprising 38-3 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

The Packers return to action Sunday night when they visit the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers in a marquee early-season NFC clash.