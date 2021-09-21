Ric Flair Denies 'Dark Side of the Ring' Allegations: I Never Forced Myself on Anyone

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair released a statement Monday night in which he denied the allegations made against him on last week's episode of the Vice television series Dark Side of the Ring.

In the statement posted on Twitter, Flair denied that he sexually assaulted a female flight attendant on a WWE charter flight from the United Kingdom to the United States in 2002:

Last week's Dark Side of the Ring focused on "The Plane Ride from Hell," which was said to have included Brock Lesnar grappling with Curt Hennig, Michael Hayes getting his ponytail cut off and Dustin Rhodes serenading ex-wife Terri Runnels.

The most disturbing story of all, however, came courtesy of former flight attendant Heidi Doyle, who said Flair cornered her and forced her to touch his penis during the flight.

It was said on the episode that Flair had a habit of wearing nothing but his robe and twirling his penis in a motion known as "the helicopter."

In a follow-up statement released to WrestlingInc.com, Flair acknowledged doing "the helicopter" but repeated that he did not sexually assault Doyle or anyone else:

"To clarify, the 'helicopter' as it was called, is accurate. I wish I could blame it on youth, but it was a case of drinking too much and being inappropriate and I apologize for that (and have countless times over the years).

"I made some bad decisions during dark periods in my life, and it is something I've spent a significant part of years I was given by the doctors in 2017 trying to make right.

"I condemn sexual assault in any way, shape or form. I could (and have) written books (as have others) that have covered my transgressions. I've made some terrible decisions, but I've never forced myself on anyone in any way. Period."

Doyle and another flight attendant on "The Plane Ride from Hell" reached a monetary settlement with WWE in the aftermath of the flight.

Despite the allegations against him, then-WWE announcer and head of talent relations Jim Ross confirmed Flair was not punished by WWE at the time.

Flair is not known to be under contract with any wrestling company currently after he asked for and was granted his release by WWE last month.

WWE removed Flair's voice and likeness from its opening video package prior to Monday night's episode of Raw, and his ad campaign with Car Shield has been pulled from television as well.