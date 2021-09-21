X

    Packers' Aaron Jones Lost Chain Carrying Father's Ashes in End Zone After TD vs Lions

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 21, 2021

    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones wore a football chain that contained his father's ashes during Monday's game against the Detroit Lions, but he lost it after scoring a touchdown.

    Jones revealed as much after the game during an ESPN interview  (h/t Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette) and said the grounds crew had not yet found it.

    "If there was any place to lose it, I know that's where my dad would want me to lose it," he said. "I know he's smiling."

    Jones' father, Alvin Jones Sr., died in April from complications due to COVID-19 at 57 years old.

    On the field, Jones led the way for the Packers in the 35-17 victory. He ran for 67 yards and one touchdown while adding six catches for 48 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

