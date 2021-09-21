Aaron Jones' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Packers RB Scores 4 TDs vs. Lions

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones probably answered a lot of prayers Monday night.

The 2020 Pro Bowler ran for 67 yards and one touchdown and caught six passes for 48 yards and three scores in his team's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. He single-handedly wrecked numerous fantasy matchups on the final day of Week 2.

This kind of performance is likely to be an outlier for Jones. Four touchdowns match his career, which he pulled off once in a 2019 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Monday night will, however, offer some reassurance to those who started the 26-year-old in Week 1 and saw almost no return. He had 22 yards from scrimmage in Green Bay's 38-3 clunker against the New Orleans Saints.

Overreacting to the first week of the regular season is never advisable, especially when an established veteran like Jones underwhelms.

Head coach Matt LaFleur wasn't going to reshuffle his backfield based on one loss, and a player who averaged 5.2 yards per carry through his first four years didn't suddenly turn into a pumpkin in the offseason.

Jones remains a must-start in any format as long as he's healthy. AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill combined for seven carries against Detroit, so neither is likely to eat into his usage enough going forward to drastically lower his value.