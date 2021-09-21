Tom Brady Says He'd 'Love to Request' Having NFL Contract Be Paid in Cryptocurrency

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady could join the ranks of NFL players who have received a portion of their salary in cryptocurrency.

"I think a few players have requested that," he said to on his Let's Go! podcast (via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times). "I'd love to request that, to get paid in some crypto and to get paid in some bitcoin or Etherium or Solana tokens. It's an amazing thing that's happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital."

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are already an ambassador and adviser, respectively, for the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Were the legendary quarterback to widen his crypto footprint and tie his NFL contract to virtual currency, the move wouldn't be unprecedented.

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin was the first NFL player to arrange for his entire contract to be paid out in cash so he could convert it into Bitcoin. Prior to that, two-time Pro Bowler Russell Okung also had half of his 2020 salary with the Carolina Panthers converted into Bitcoin. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence put his signing bonus into a Blockfolio account.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million extension with Tampa Bay this offseason. The front-loaded deal pays out $41.1 million in 2021 and $9 million next season.