Stricker: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Feud Is 'Non-Issue' For USA Ryder Cup Team

The feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau has been a major PGA Tour storyline this year, but United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker does not believe it will be an issue now that they are teammates representing their country.

Stricker said in a news conference that he spoke with both golfers and called it a "non-issue for me and the team."

"Will we pair them together? I don't think so at this point but things could change," he continued. "Could always happen. But probably not. But again, I had a dinner; they all showed up. We had great conversation, great talks. So I'm not seeing it as an issue at all and they are completely on board."

The feud with DeChambeau isn't even the only way Koepka made headlines coming into the competition that starts Friday.

During an interview with Matthew Rudy of Golf Digest, Koepka explained some of the downsides to the Ryder Cup schedule, saying it allows for "no time to decompress" and calling it "hectic" and "a bit odd."

He also withdrew from the third round of the Tour Championship on Sept. 4 with a left wrist injury, but Stricker does not seem particularly concerned.

"Again, I am not worried about Brooks," the captain said. "He assures me he's healthy. He assures me that he is 100 percent all-in on this team and whatever he needs to do for this team to become the winner at the end of the week. Again, I'm not worried about Brooks at all, and it's been good talks and he's ready to get down and start playing."

As for the feud between Koepka and DeChambeau, it has been an ongoing story with turns that even included Tom Brady tweeting out memes featuring the two golfers.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan even said fans who call DeChambeau "Brooksie"—which has frequently happened at tournaments this year—could be ejected. Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN reported DeChambeau confronted a fan who did that after he lost a six-hole playoff to Patrick Cantlay at the BMW Championship.

For now, the two rivals are teammates and will look to lead the United States to just its second win since 2008.